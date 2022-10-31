AIMIM opens account in Vijayapura Municipal Corporation, wins two seats

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday opened its account in Vijayapura (Bijapur) Municipal Corporation by winning two seats. The party candidates Sufiya Abdul Rehaman Vatti and Rizwana Kaisar Hussain Inamdar won from ward numbers 25 and 28 respectively.

In the elections, the party has fielded its candidates in four out of 35 wards of the corporation.

AIMIM to contest alone in Karnataka Assembly polls

Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ruled out any possible alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

Speaking to reporters, Owaisi said that last time at the request of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, the AIMIM did not contest the elections and campaigned for the Janata Dal (S). However, this time it won’t happen like that, Owaisi said.

#Noalliance with @JanataDal_S for upcoming #Karnataka assembly elections @asadowaisi. "Last time, We had decided not to contest. @hd_kumaraswamy had met our @TelanganaCMO. I was told to campaign for them,I campaigned.This time it won't happen like that" pic.twitter.com/FpNHBEIDfw — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) October 25, 2022

Impact of AIMIM entry into Karnataka politics

Though AIMIM entry is not likely to have a major impact on Karanataka’s politics, it may divide the vote bank of Congress and JD(S).

As in the Hubbali-Dharwad areas, there are a sizable number of Muslim voters, a few leaders from Congress and JD(S) believe that AIMIM candidates may split the votes.