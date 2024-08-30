AIMIM reschedules Milad-un-Nabi meeting to Sept 21 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in a welcome step rescheduled its religious meeting and other programs coinciding with Milad-un-Nabi celebrations next month.

As a practice, a religious public meeting is held by the AIMIM a day prior to Milad-un-Nabi day. However in view of Ganesh Visarjan scheduled on September 17, and Milad un Nabi coinciding with the date, the party came forward and rescheduled its program. The Milad committee also agreed to hold the celebration of Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary on September 19.

The AIMIM public meeting, ‘Jalsa Rahmath ul lil Alamin,’ will be held on September 20 at Darussalam grounds and the Kul Hind Naatiya Mushaira September 21 at the same venue.

In a statement, Ahmed Pasha Quadri, AIMIM General Secretary said there is a change in the date of the program in view of some festivals being celebrated in the city. He had asked the public to come in large numbers and participate in the Milad-un-Nabi programs wherein scholars from other countries are also going to participate.

Meanwhile, the police are keeping their fingers crossed to check the date of the Markazi Milad Juloos, the procession taken out on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi in the city. Police officials had already met the religious scholars of the Muslim community and sought their support in maintaining peace in the city.