AIMIM stirs row on missing Urdu sign on Amberpet flyover; Goondaism, says Raja Singh

Hyderabad: The controversy that erupted over missing Urdu language on the horizontal direction board erected on the Amberpet flyover took a new turn with BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh targeting the All India Majlis E Ittehad Ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party on Monday, January 20, alleging that it was ‘goondaism’.

On Sunday, the AIMIM party local leaders had the direction board removed from the Amberpet flyover as the authorities failed to mention the names of areas in Urdu. The names were written only in Telugu and English to which they took objection. It is pertinent to note that Urdu is the second official language of Telangana.

The issue was escalated to AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi who spoke to the officials concerned and they assured to rectify it.

T Raja Singh took objection to Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi interfering in the affairs of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. “It comes under the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency and G Kishan Reddy is the MP there. It is not proper for the officials to budge to the threats of Asaduddin Owaisi and remove the board on the Amberpet flyover,” he lamented.

He recalled that chief minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Aramgarh flyover constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore where AIMIM party workers put all party flags on it. “The flyover was constructed with public funds. Chief minister A Revanth Reddy will soon realize where he is heading. Both the brothers will sit on his head and dance,” he said. Raja Singh said that soon the BJP will come to power in the state and teach AIMIM a fitting lesson.