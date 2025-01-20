Video: Hyderabad mayor inspects encroached GHMC plot at Jubilee Hills

Gadwal said, "The board was put just outside the plot stating that the land belongs to GHMC. The encroachers have uprooted it and stashed it aside."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th January 2025 1:10 pm IST
video: Hyderabad mayor inspects encroached GHMC plot at Jubilee Hills
GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi gadwal inspects an encroached plot at Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal on Monday, January 20 inspected an encroached Greater Hyderabad Municipal (GHMC) plot at Jubilee Hills and ordered officials to take possession of it.

The 2,000-yard plot is located behind the Jubilee Hills police station. During the inspection, officials found the GHMC board lying in a corner. Expressing dismay over it, Gadwal said, “The board was put just outside the plot stating that the land belongs to GHMC. The private encroachers have uprooted it and stashed it aside.”

Also Read
Renew trade licenses by January 31: GHMC

It is to be noted that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has also been razing illegal encroachment at various places in Hyderabad to protect lakes.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th January 2025 1:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button