video: Hyderabad mayor inspects encroached GHMC plot at Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal on Monday, January 20 inspected an encroached Greater Hyderabad Municipal (GHMC) plot at Jubilee Hills and ordered officials to take possession of it.

The 2,000-yard plot is located behind the Jubilee Hills police station. During the inspection, officials found the GHMC board lying in a corner. Expressing dismay over it, Gadwal said, “The board was put just outside the plot stating that the land belongs to GHMC. The private encroachers have uprooted it and stashed it aside.”

@gadwalvijayainc inspects encroached GHMC plot at Jubilee Hills.



Officials have been asked to seize the 2000 yard plot. pic.twitter.com/6fX7rUfjOV — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) January 20, 2025

It is to be noted that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has also been razing illegal encroachment at various places in Hyderabad to protect lakes.