AIMIM to contest 16 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar

The AIMIM announcement comes as an alarm bell for the INDIA bloc, especially the RJD as it may impact its MY (Muslim-Yadav) equation.

AIMIM
AIMIM logo

Patna: The AIMIM on Thursday announced that it has decided to contest the 16 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

State President Akhtarul Imam said that party candidates will contest the Darbhanga, Pataliputra, Kishanganj, Madhubani, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Sheohar, Purnea, Araria, Sitamarhi, Karakat, Maharajganj, Samastipur, Paschim Champaran and Valmiki Nagar seats.

“Our party wanted to be a part of the INDIA bloc but they ignored us. We will fight alone against the BJP,” he said.

“The Muslim community is lagging every section of the society. Even the backwardness of Muslim people appeared in the caste survey of Bihar. Still, none of the political parties are promoting Muslim leaders in Bihar and the country,” Imam said.

He also added that the AIMIM will support Hena Shahab, the widow of Mohd Shahabuddin, if she contests the Lok Sabha election from Siwan.

The AIMIM announcement comes as an alarm bell for the INDIA bloc, especially the RJD as it may impact its MY (Muslim-Yadav) equation. During the 2020 Assembly elections, the AIMIM won 5 seats in Bihar but hit the RJD and the Congress in more than 20 seats.

