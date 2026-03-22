AIMIM to contest Bengal elections with Humayun Kabir’s party

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi, on Sunday, March 22, announced that the party will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in alliance with Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP).

Owaisi said he would hold a joint press conference with Kabir in Kolkata on March 25 to announce further details of the alliance.

Earlier, AJUP founder and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Humayun Kabir said his party would contest 182 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. He added that AIMIM would be a partner in the alliance and is expected to contest around eight seats.

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Kabir also announced three more candidates, taking the total number of nominees declared so far to 18.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The state has a total of 294 Assembly constituencies, with the main contest expected between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been in power in the state since 2011.

(With inputs from agencies)