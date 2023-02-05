AIMIM to contest on 50 seats in next Assembly polls : Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday informed in the Assembly that the party would contest on as many on 50 seats across Telangana.

During the heated debate ensued between the ruling BRS government and the AIMIM during the passing of motion of thanks to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan ‘s address on Saturday, Akbaruddin Owaisi said that he would discuss with the party president about fielding of more candidates in the forthcoming elections in the state and see that AIMIM contests on fifty seats and double the number of legislators from seven to fifteen.

⁦@aimim_national⁩ to contest on 50 seats in next Assembly polls in the state says ⁦@imAkbarOwaisi⁩ pic.twitter.com/xJPWzsnt1h — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) February 4, 2023

Earlier AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin requested the Assembly Speaker to allow the MIM legislators more time to discuss the people’s issues in the House, Minister KT Rama Rao retorted saying the party has only 7 MLAs and questioned how much more time their legislators needed?

With this, the heated arguments and sharp exchanges took place between KTR and Akbaruddin Owaisi. The MIM MLA also said the BRS government is working for the overall development of Hyderabad city but it overlooked the Old city. He demanded that the government should also consider developing the surroundings around the historical Charminar.