AIMIM vs Cong: Watch verbal duel between MLA Majid and Feroz Khan

The clash between the two prominent political figures comes amid Congress' ongoing efforts to establish a stronger presence in Hyderabad's Old City areas, historically considered an AIMIM stronghold

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th January 2024 6:44 pm IST
Feroz Khan, Majid Hussain at loggerheads in Nampally
Congress leader Feroz Khan; AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain

Hyderabad: Tensions flared up in First Lancer area of Nampally Assembly constituency on Thursday, January 4, after an argument broke out between AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain and Congress leader Feroz Khan.

Feroz Khan, along with other party workers, was visiting the area to raise the awareness about Congress’ Praja Palana scheme. Meanwhile, AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain and his supporters reached the spot and confronted the Congress workers. Police had to intervene to take control of the situation.

The clash between the two prominent political figures comes amid Congress’ ongoing efforts to establish a stronger presence in Hyderabad’s Old City areas, historically considered an AIMIM stronghold.

Ever since the launch of the Abhaya Hastham Praja Palana programme by Congress’ Hyderabad unit on December 28, the party has been actively engaging with the public, setting up assistance desks, and aiming to leverage the six-guarantee scheme for electoral support in the upcoming GHMC and Lok Sabha elections.

However, tensions have escalated between AIMIM and Congress workers at various Praja Palana centres, with reported skirmishes. Instances of confrontations between AIMIM leaders and Congress workers, such as Moosa and AIMIM cadre, have led to police intervention.

Troubles also rose in Sultanshahi, where Congress’ Charminar candidate, Mujeebullah Shareef, clashed with local AIMIM members during his visit to review the programme’s progress, resulting in police intervention and dispersal.

Such conflicts between the two parties indicate the intensifying political competition in Hyderabad, particularly as GHMC and Lok Sabha elections draw closer.

