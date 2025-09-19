AIMPLB intensifies phase 2 of protest against Waqf Amendment Act

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has intensified phase 2 of the Save the Waqf Campaign against the Waqf Amendment Act. Under this initiative, special sermons were delivered during Friday prayers on September 19.

The sermons focused on explaining the challenges of the Waqf Amendment Act to the worshipers. Following the sermon, prayers will be offered for the protection of Waqf properties across India. The second phase of the Save the Waqf campaign began on September 1 and will continue till November 30.

The AIMPLB has also urged Muslim owned businesses to be shut on October 3 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm as part of the protest. However, medical stores will remain open during this period.

Peaceful protests will be held at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and in front of all state Assemblies.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has begun phase 2 of Save the Waqf Campaign against Waqf Amendment Act. Under this initiative special sermons will be delivered during Friday prayers on September 19.



The sermons focus on explaining the challenges of the Waqf… pic.twitter.com/X1BDvxfae1 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 19, 2025

Banners displaying the reason for the protest against the Waqf Amendment Act will be carried during the demonstration,” said a press release.

Also Read Hyderabad: AIMPLB to protest Waqf Act at Dharna Chowk on June 1

On October 11, members of the board will lead the protest at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Conveners will organise state-level protests.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s ‘Save Waqf Campaign’ against the controversial amendments in the Waqf Act.



Phase Two

(1st September – 30th November 2025)#WaqfBachaoCampaign | #SaveWaqfSaveConstitution | #RejectWaqfAct | #WaqfAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/Nox1aILjPK — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) September 19, 2025





The protest will last for 2 hours, followed by a voluntary arrest. The AIMPLB will broadcast all protests and sit-ins live on its channels, and state-level conveners have been instructed to ensure that this is executed properly.

Social networking site X will also be used to spread awareness regarding the Save the Waqf campaign.

On October 16, delegations comprising AIMPLB members and representatives of state-level Muslim organisations led by conveners of the AIMPLB will submit memorandums against the Waqf Amendment Act to their respective chief ministers.

Protest in Delhi

On November 16, a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act will be held at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Compatriots from all communities will be given a special invitation to join the protest. A special march of 3-5 kilometres will be organised in Delhi and all state capitals.

According to the AIMPLB, the march in the national capital will proceed to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and in the states, the march will proceed to the Raj Bhavan. Participants will carry placards displaying pre-approved slogans.

At the end of these marches, memorandums against the Waqf Amendment Act will be presented to the President and Governors, respectively.

Letters to Mutawalis of Waqf properties

The AIMPLB president will issue formal letters to Mutawallis of Waqf properties and chairpersons of state waqf boards. The board has also announced that a booklet titled “We Do Not Accept the Waqf Amendment Act” will be prepared and published in Urdu, Hindi and English.

The regional conveners of the board are responsible for getting the booklet translated into regional languages.

Press Conferences in Delhi

In Delhi, different press conferences will be conducted. One of the press meets will be addressed by the AIMPLB, and the other will include leaders from all minorities. An inter-faith round table meeting comprising intellectuals across sections will be organised.

An interfaith meeting focusing on the protection of all religious endowments will also be organised.

Social Media campaign

As part of the protest, 15-minute videos of AIMPLB members and representatives of regional Muslim organisations will be uploaded across social media platforms, including Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, Instagram and others.

The board will try to include speeches in regional languages such as Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

This article has been updated with a featured image