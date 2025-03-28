AIMPLB calls for black armband protest against Waqf Bill on Jumat-ul-Wida

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has urged Muslims across the country to wear black armbands during Jumat-ul-Wida (the last Friday of Ramzan) prayers to protest against the Central Government’s Waqf Amendment Bill.

In a statement, AIMPLB President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary Maulana Muhammad Fazal-ur-Rahim Mujaddidi, and Executive Committee member Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas said that recent protests, including a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and a demonstration in Patna, Bihar, have drawn attention from NDA allies. They believe that a widespread black armband protest during Friday prayers will further amplify their concerns.

The board has also planned a large-scale protest in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on March 29, with all preparations completed. AIMPLB warned that if the Waqf Amendment Bill is passed, Muslims could lose control over waqf properties, including mosques, dargahs, charitable institutions, and valuable lands.

Urging the community to stand against the bill, AIMPLB called on Muslims to actively participate in the protest to protect their religious and charitable properties.