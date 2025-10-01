AIMPLB postpones Bharat Bandh over Waqf Amendment Act protest

New Delhi: The Bharat Bandh on October 3 announced by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has been postponed on account of festivals being celebrated in various parts of the country, the Muslim body said on Wednesday.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), however, said its protest movement against the Waqf (Amendment) Act will continue as planned, and all other programmes will be held as per the scheduled dates.

In a statement, the AIMPLB said that according to reports, religious festivals of our fellow citizens are scheduled to take place in some states of the country on the same dates.

In view of this, an emergency meeting of the office bearers of the AIMPLB was convened under the chairmanship of Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, president of the Board, a statement issued by AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi and the Board’s spokesperson SQR Ilyas said.

After a detailed review of the situation, it was unanimously decided to postpone the Bharat Bandh scheduled for October 3, they said.

Therefore, the Bharat Bandh announced for October 3 stands postponed and the new dates will be announced shortly.

However, the Board’s protest movement against the Waqf Amendment Act will continue as planned, and all other programs will be held as per the scheduled dates, the statement said.

Several Muslim bodies are vehemently protesting the new Waqf law and demanding its rollback.

According to the Centre, the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Act, 2025, the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 aims to improve governance by enhancing transparency in Waqf property management.

On September 17, the AIMPLB announced a roadmap for its Save Waqf Campaign.

As part of the campaign, it had earlier said that on October 3 from 8 am to 2 pm, Muslims will keep their businesses, offices, and establishments closed as a mark of protest.