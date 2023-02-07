AIMPLB to increase women representation in board

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to include more women in decision-making committees of the Board.

After discontinuing its women’s wing in March 2022, the AIMPLB has not only restored it now, but has decided to include them in all its important committees for getting their views.

The women’s wing will educate women of the community about the rights and duties of women, according to Islamic Shariat.

Women members of the Board will campaign against expensive marriages, dowry in the Muslim society, as well as make families aware of giving daughters a share in the property instead of dowry.

Dr. Qasim Rasool Ilyas, executive member of the AIMPLB, said, “The women’s wing has been restored in the Board meeting on Sunday. The AIMPLB has 251 members across the country, out of which the number of women members is 30. The number of members of the executive committee is 51 in which four women have been included.”

He said, “Now, there will be one convener and five joint conveners in the women’s wing of the Board. They will work to make women members across the country. These members will make women aware about the rights of women and their duties found in Islamic Shariat. They will also give information about Islah-e-Ashara Tafaheem-e-Shariat and Kanoon-e-Shariat.”

Dr Qasim said that the AIMPLB has made Nikahnama simpler with some changes to bring it down from four pages to two pages. In the Nikahnama, along with the information about the husband and his rights after marriage, his duties have been given and guidelines have been given to the Qazi who performs marriage ceremony.