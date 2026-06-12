AIMSA condemns student’s cadaver remarks on More’s comedy show

A comment made by MBBS Sejal Pawar about comparing the sizes of male cadavers’ genitalia during comedian Pranit More’s show has sparked widespread outrage. In response, the All India Medical Students’ Association condemned the remarks and KEM Hospital, where she studies, has ordered an inquiry.

The viral clip blew up on social media simultaneously with another video from the comedian’s show where a man insinuated that he was guaranteed sexual favours in return for paying Rs 370 for biryani on a date.

Following the backlash, Pawar issued an apology video, acknowledging her mistake. “I am very sorry that thing happened and I said a very wrong thing. It was never my intention to say that thing,” she said in the video statement.

Pawar claimed she had initially said she respected them, those who donate their bodies for medical research, “a lot.”

“Bas mujhe itna bolna tha ki, shuruwaat me yeh baat me do baar boli thi yeh cheez ki I respect that ki hum unka bohot respect karte hai. I know it’s my mistake (I just wanted to say this much, I said this twice in the beginning, that I respect this thing, that we respect him a lot. I know it’s my mistake.)”

Pawar said she was unaware of how comedic shows worked, as it was her first time attending one. “Mujhe bilkul idea nai tha ki do mehne pehle ka clip abhi aaj usme se ek part leke aisa kuch bada issue hojayega (I had absolutely no idea that taking a part from a clip from two months ago and using it today would blow up into such a huge issue).”

Following the virality of the clip, AIMSA on Friday, June 12, issued a statement strongly condemning More and Pawar on the “insensitive, irresponsible and deeply disrespectful” portrayal of cadavers and body donors for entertainment or comedy purposes.

A comment made by MBBS Sejal Pawar about comparing the sizes of male cadavers' genitalia during comedian Pranit More's show has sparked widespread outrage. In response, the All India Medical Students' Association condemned the remarks and KEM Hospital, where she studies, has… pic.twitter.com/DQP9n7ofBe — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 12, 2026

“Every cadaver represents a noble individual who made the selfless decision of body donation for the advancement of medical education and scientific learning,” the association said.

It is because of these donors that generations of students learn human anatomy, AIMSA said. The association asserted that as members of the medical fraternity, they are bound to the core principles of ethics, professionalism, and respect towards the deceased and their families. “Any act that mocks, trivialises, or disrespects human remains is completely unacceptable and directly undermines the sanctity of medical education.”

It demanded an immediate public apology and strict action against those responsible for the “unacceptable act.” The association added that it will be “compelled to pursue legal remedies and take necessary action to ensure accountability” if appropriate action is not taken by authorities.

Hospital responds

KEM Hospital has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter. The panel is expected to submit an internal report within one to two days, after which the Dean will determine the next course of action.

“We have received information that some insensitive remarks may have been made during a comedy show by a student. A 4-5 minute video clip from a one-hour show has gone viral. We will examine the matter to determine whether the remarks have been taken out of context. A two-member committee has been constituted to look into the issue,” Dean of KEM Hospital said,