Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flight to Kolkata

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) low-cost carrier Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announced the launch of a new service to Kolkata city in West Bengal.

The airline will commence operations on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The new flights between Abu Dhabi International Airport and Kolkata Airport will operate three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The Flight 3L 169 will depart Abu Dhabi at 2:25 pm local time and arrive at Kolkata at 8:20 pm. The return flight 3L 169 will take off from the Indian city at 9:05 pm and land at the UAE capital at 1:05 am.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will fly to its seventh destination Chennai, after Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Chennai, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. It is also the 28th route since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.