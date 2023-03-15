Air Arabia Abu Dhabi marks its first flight to Kolkata

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) low-cost carrier Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday marked the inauguration of its first flight to Kolkata city in West Bengal, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The new direct flights between Abu Dhabi International Airport and Kolkata Airport will operate three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The new service to Kolkata is the airline’s seventh destination in India after Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Chennai, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to enhance global connectivity to and from the UAE capital, serving a total of 34 destinations direct from Abu Dhabi International Airport across the sub-continent, the GCC, Russia, Africa and Europe.

Air Arabia expands its reach to Kolkata from Abu Dhabi Airport, unlocking a new realm of exploration and adventure 🇮🇳#AirArabia #AbuDhabiAirport #Kolkata #Travel pic.twitter.com/cXuRpQ90W6 — Abu Dhabi Airport (@AUH) March 15, 2023