Air Arabia Abu Dhabi marks its first flight to Kolkata

The new service to Kolkata is the airline's seventh destination in India after Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Chennai, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2023 9:35 pm IST
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi marks its first flight to Kolkata
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) low-cost carrier Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday marked the inauguration of its first flight to Kolkata city in West Bengal, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The new direct flights between Abu Dhabi International Airport and Kolkata Airport will operate three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Also Read
India restores e-Visa services for citizens of Saudi Arabia; here’s how to apply

The new service to Kolkata is the airline’s seventh destination in India after Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Chennai, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to enhance global connectivity to and from the UAE capital, serving a total of 34 destinations direct from Abu Dhabi International Airport across the sub-continent, the GCC, Russia, Africa and Europe.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2023 9:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button