Air Arabia-backed carrier gets green light to launch in Saudi

Airline expected to create more than 2,400 direct jobs across the Kingdom.

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Air Arabia passenger aircraft flying above clouds.
Air Arabia aircraft in flight.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to an Air Arabia-backed carrier, clearing the way for the launch of a new national low-cost airline based at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

The certificate was handed over on Monday, September 14, after the new carrier fulfilled the required regulatory, safety, security and operational standards under Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation Law.

The airline is expected to operate from Dammam and serve 24 domestic and 57 international destinations. It is targeting around 10 million passengers annually by 2030, according to GACA.

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Captain Sulaiman bin Saleh Almuhaimedi, GACA’s executive vice-president for aviation safety and environmental sustainability, said the certificate was issued after the carrier completed the required technical and regulatory procedures.

He said the launch would strengthen competition in Saudi Arabia’s air transport market and improve sector performance, while supporting economic and tourism activity in the Eastern Province.

The new carrier is also expected to create more than 2,400 direct jobs and contribute to economic growth and improved air connectivity in the region.

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GACA said the airline’s launch supports the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Aviation Programme and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aim to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics centre and international aviation hub.

The airline is backed by a consortium comprising Air Arabia Group, Nesma Group and KUN Holding Company. GACA selected the consortium as the winning bidder in July 2025 to establish and operate a new national low-cost carrier, with majority Saudi ownership.

The AOC marks a major step towards the start of operations for the new Dammam-based airline as Saudi Arabia continues to expand its aviation sector under Vision 2030.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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