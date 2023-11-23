Air Arabia launches first direct flight from RAK to Kozhikode

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) low-cost carrier Air Arabia has commenced its first non-stop flight from Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) to Kozhikode in the Indian state of Kerala, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

A ceremony was held at RAK International Airport before the inaugural flight, attended by key dignitaries on Wednesday, November 22.

The new flights between Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to Kozhikode International Airport will operate thice every week.

Flight details

The G9 728 flight will depart from RAK every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 2:55 pm and reach Kozhikode at 8:10 pm.

The return flight G9 728 will take off from the Indian city at 8:50 pm and land at RAK 11:25 pm.

Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah said, “The introduction of this new route underscores Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to advancing its aviation sector and enhancing connectivity.”

Adel Al Ali, group chief executive of Air Arabia, said, “This new route not only strengthens our commitment to offering convenient and value-driven travel options between both cities but also reflects the strong tourism and trade ties between both nations.”