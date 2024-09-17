Air Arabia launches home check-in service for passengers

In a significant development, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Airlines has announced a strategic partnership with Morafiq to launch a new home check-in service to enhance the travel experience for passengers in Abu Dhabi.

The newly launched service will enable travellers to check in their luggage and receive boarding passes directly from their homes, helping them to save time and reduce wait times at the airport. This innovative offering is designed to streamline the travel experience and enhance convenience for passengers.



Service features

Passengers can enjoy the following benefits

Luggage Check-In: Passengers can have their luggage picked up from their homes, eliminating the need to carry luggage to the airport.

Boarding Pass Collection: Customers can even get their boarding pass at home, reducing the time they spend in queues at the airport.

Notably, a Morafiq representative will arrive at the passenger’s home to collect their luggage and issue the boarding passes.

Time-Saving: By offering these services, Air Arabia aims to minimize the time that passengers spend at the airport besides increasing their level of satisfaction, making travel more enjoyable.

The home check-in service can be booked via the Morafiq app or website or through Air Arabia’s website or customer service.

Air Arabia is a low-cost airline that flies to over 100 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. It’s the largest and first low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa.

“As we continue to invest in value-added products, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s passengers will now benefit from convenient and streamlined services that significantly enhance their travel experience and save time,” Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said as quoted by WAM.