Watch: Retired aircrafts in transit by road from Jeddah-Riyadh

In a journey described as “historic,” three retired Boeing 777 aircraft from Saudi Arabian airlines (Saudia) are being transported from Jeddah Airport to Riyadh by road to be used for the new Riyadh Season 2024 Boulevard Runway zone.
The aircrafts are covering a distance of about 1,000 km on big trucks after being disassembled of their wings, fuselages, and functional components.
Since the aircrafts started moving from Jeddah, the Saudis were amazed and followed them as they are crossing the deserts and mountains, taking pictures and videos to share on social media platforms.
Al Ekhbairya, an Arabic TV channel, shared a video on X showcasing the Riyadh Season aircraft overcoming challenges to reach the capital..
Taking to X, the head of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Turki Al-Sheikh, launched a competition for “Best Photography of Planes on Their Way to Riyadh,” promising a luxury car as a prize.
The aircrafts will be transformed into shops and restaurants, featuring around 13 interactive events, including gaming and unique aircraft-related experiences, suitable for all ages.
The three aircraft, which were in service from 1998 to 1999 and retired between 2016 and 2017, are still in use by international companies like American United.