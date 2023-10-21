Air Arabia launches new direct flights between Sharjah, Egypt

The non-stop flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Sphinx International Airport.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 21st October 2023 10:45 am IST
Air Arabia

Abu Dhabi: Air Arabia announced the launch of a new route operating between Sharjah and Giza City in Egypt. The non-stop flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Sphinx International Airport with a frequency of five weekly flights starting from December 6.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “We are glad to announce the launch of our new flights from Sharjah International Airport to Sphinx International Airport in the historic city of Giza, Egypt. Sphinx International Airport marks Air Arabia’s fourth destination in Egypt from Sharjah, following Cairo International Airport, Borg Al-Arab International Airport and Sohag International Airport.”

Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to Giza by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.

