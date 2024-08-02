Air India cancels flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv

Air India operates four flights from Delhi to Tel Aviv every week.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd August 2024 1:29 pm IST
Hyderabad Airport
Representational photo

New Delhi: Air India on Thursday cancelled its flight from the national capital to Tel Aviv, citing operational reasons.

The cancellation also comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the terror group Hamas.

Air India operates four flights from Delhi to Tel Aviv every week.

MS Education Academy

In an update on its website, the airlines said it has cancelled its flights AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv and AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi on August 1 due to operational reasons.

“Passengers having confirmed bookings for travel on these two flights, will be provided with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” it said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd August 2024 1:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button