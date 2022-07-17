Air India Express lands in Muscat for burning smell

Chennai: An Air India Express flight VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 to Dubai from Calicut was diverted to Muscat owing to a burning smell.

The incident happened on Saturday night.

It is said the burning smell was from one of the vents in the aircraft’s galley.

As a result, the pilots diverted the flight to Muscat and had a safe landing.

IngiGo diverts to Karachi

In a similar incident, that took off from Sharjah on late Saturday night was diverted to Karachi airport, Pakistan as the pilots suspected a snag warning for engine no.2.

(Further details are awaited)