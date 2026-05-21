Air India flight grounded in Bengaluru after tail strike incident

Bengaluru: An Air India flight arriving from Delhi was grounded at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after officials detected a tail strike incident during landing, airport authorities confirmed on Thursday, May 21.

According to officials, the aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew members deboarded normally without any injuries or safety concerns.

A tail strike occurs when the rear section of an aircraft makes contact with the runway during take-off or landing. Aviation experts consider such incidents serious, as they can potentially affect the aircraft’s structural integrity and require detailed technical examination before further operations.

Following the incident, the airline immediately withdrew flight AI2651, operated using a narrow-body Airbus A321 aircraft, from service for mandatory inspections and safety checks.

Due to the grounding of the aircraft, the return flight from Bengaluru to Delhi was cancelled, officials said.

Sources said engineering teams have begun inspecting the aircraft for possible structural damage and other technical issues in line with standard aviation safety protocols.

Air India, which is owned by the Tata Group, said alternative arrangements were being made to accommodate affected passengers at the earliest.“Our ground staff in Bengaluru are extending all necessary assistance to passengers,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline further stated that the matter would be investigated in accordance with established aviation procedures and in coordination with regulatory authorities.

Airport and airline officials have not yet disclosed the extent of the damage to the aircraft, and a detailed technical assessment is currently underway.