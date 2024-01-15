Air India launches direct Hyderabad-Riyadh flight; check details

Budget carrier Air India Express on Monday, January 15, announced the launch of new direct flights between Hyderabad, India and Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

Direct flights from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, to King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, will commence on February 2.

On this route, Air India Express will operate on three days in a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The flight will depart from Hyderabad at 12:05 pm and arrive in Riyadh at 3 pm, returning at 4 pm and landing in Hyderabad at 11 pm.

The airline offers ticket booking through its mobile app and website, as well as other major booking platforms. This is a significant move by the airline in strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

With this, Air India Express now connects Hyderabad with three significant cities in Saudi Arabia: Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam, with the addition of Riyadh.

Speaking at the launch, Air India Express’s VP, International Business, Tara Naidu, said that the the India-Gulf routes have always been a mainstay for Air India Express.

“The India-Gulf routes have always been a mainstay for Air India Express, and we are elated to now connect Hyderabad with Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia,” she added.