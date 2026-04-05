Air India suspends flights to Israel till May 31

Jerusalem: Amid the ongoing war in West Asia, Air India has suspended its flights to Israel till May 31.

An Air India executive confirmed to PTI that the airline has suspended flights on the New Delhi-Tel Aviv route till May 31.

Most of the leading airlines have suspended their operations on the Tel Aviv route with only Israeli carriers like El Al, IsraAir, Arkia and Air Haifa operating under severe restrictions.

The suspension of flights has caused major worries among more than 40,000 Indians living in Israel who wish to travel to India for personal or professional reasons, or even to escape the escalating tensions in the region.

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Indians looking to leave Israel have to go through Jordan or Egypt by entering the two countries through the land crossings.

The Indian mission in Tel Aviv has been assisting those looking to travel through various means.

The embassy has also maintained regular contact with the community during the period, opening a 24×7 emergency line and also launching a massive registration drive.

Ambassador J P Singh and the embassy team on Saturday held virtual discussion with Indian workers and students across Israel to listen to their concerns, assuring them of “constant support during the ongoing crisis, and beyond”, the mission said on its social media handle.

The direct flight service between New Delhi and Tel Aviv was re-launched on January 1 with four weekly flights, utilising the advanced Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

However, flights have been disrupted ever since the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28.

The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region. The conflict has taken a major toll on energy supply chains, especially across the Strait of Hormuz.