Air India to operate 78 more flights on 9 international routes from March 10-18

New Delhi: Air India will operate 78 additional flights on nine international routes from March 10 to 18 as the airline seeks to provide more travel options amid the disruptions due to the Middle East conflict.

The carrier will operate 78 additional flights on nine routes connecting New York, London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Zurich, Paris, Colombo and Male.

In a statement on Sunday, March 8, Air India said it would deploy additional capacity to five key gateways in Europe as well as to New York over the next few days, supported by additional services to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

“Together, these flights add 17,660 seats on nine routes in both directions,” it said.

Except for New York, Male and Colombo, the services will be operated with B787-8 aircraft.

For Male and Colombo, A320 neo planes will be deployed and services for New York will be operated with B777-300ER aircraft, subject to regulatory approvals.

According to the airline, the additional services are being planned in response to sustained high demand for reliable travel options amid the ongoing situation in West Asia.