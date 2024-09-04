Air India’s Delhi-Vizag flight receives hoax bomb threat

Visakhapatnam: An Air India flight going from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam received a bomb threat Tuesday late night, but it was found to be a hoax after a thorough scrutiny on landing in the port city, said an official.

Visakhapatnam Airport Director S Raja Reddy said the Delhi Police received the bomb threat call and alerted the airline and the Visakhapatnam airport.

“It (flight) landed safely and on thoroughly checking the flight, it was found to be a false call,” Reddy told PTI, adding that there were 107 passengers on the Vizag-bound flight.

After deboarding passengers from the aircraft and checking it, that nothing suspicious was found, the director noted.

Meanwhile, boarding on the return flight to Delhi has begun and it is scheduled to leave around 12.30 am, Reddy added.