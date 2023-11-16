Air quality around US Consulate in Hyderabad turns ‘unhealthy’

Hyderabad: The air quality has turned ‘unhealthy’ in the area around the US Consulate in Hyderabad today, with some other areas also witnessing poor to moderate air quality.

Following the bursting of crackers during Diwali celebrations, many areas in Hyderabad have experienced a rise in AQI levels.

PM2.5 concentration is 6 times higher around US Consulate in Hyderabad

The current PM2.5 concentration around the US Consulate in Hyderabad is currently six times above the recommended limit set by the WHO.

The current Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area around the US Consulate in Hyderabad is 259, which is considered ‘unhealthy’.

Here are the AQI indices in other areas:

Location AQI level US Consulate in Hyderabad 259 KPHB Phase III 117 Zoo Park 107 Saidabad 92 Koti 88 Somajiguda 81 New Malakpet 71 Banjara Hills 70 Kokapet 35 Central University 34 Manikonda 26 Vittal Rao Nagar 25 Puppalguda 23 Madhapur Village 23 Shirdi Sai Nagar 19 Source: AQI

What is AQI?

The AQI (Air Quality Index) is a measure of air quality in a particular area. Currently, the air quality is highest in the area around the US Consulate in Hyderabad and least in Shirdi Sai Nagar

It categorizes air quality into six categories based on the AQI value, ranging from ‘Good’ (0-50) to ‘Hazardous’ (401-500).

Air quality is a vital aspect of human life, as an individual inhales approximately 14,000 liters of air daily. The presence of contaminants in the air can have negative effects on health.

It is essential to take steps to improve air quality in various areas in Hyderabad, especially around the US Consulate, as it is currently at an ‘unhealthy’ level.