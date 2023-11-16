Air quality around US Consulate in Hyderabad turns ‘unhealthy’

Hyderabad: The air quality has turned ‘unhealthy’ in the area around the US Consulate in Hyderabad today, with some other areas also witnessing poor to moderate air quality.
Following the bursting of crackers during Diwali celebrations, many areas in Hyderabad have experienced a rise in AQI levels.
PM2.5 concentration is 6 times higher around US Consulate in Hyderabad
The current PM2.5 concentration around the US Consulate in Hyderabad is currently six times above the recommended limit set by the WHO.
The current Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area around the US Consulate in Hyderabad is 259, which is considered ‘unhealthy’.
Here are the AQI indices in other areas:
|Location
|AQI level
|US Consulate in Hyderabad
|259
|KPHB Phase III
|117
|Zoo Park
|107
|Saidabad
|92
|Koti
|88
|Somajiguda
|81
|New Malakpet
|71
|Banjara Hills
|70
|Kokapet
|35
|Central University
|34
|Manikonda
|26
|Vittal Rao Nagar
|25
|Puppalguda
|23
|Madhapur Village
|23
|Shirdi Sai Nagar
|19
What is AQI?
The AQI (Air Quality Index) is a measure of air quality in a particular area. Currently, the air quality is highest in the area around the US Consulate in Hyderabad and least in Shirdi Sai Nagar
It categorizes air quality into six categories based on the AQI value, ranging from ‘Good’ (0-50) to ‘Hazardous’ (401-500).
Air quality is a vital aspect of human life, as an individual inhales approximately 14,000 liters of air daily. The presence of contaminants in the air can have negative effects on health.
It is essential to take steps to improve air quality in various areas in Hyderabad, especially around the US Consulate, as it is currently at an ‘unhealthy’ level.