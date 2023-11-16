Air quality around US Consulate in Hyderabad turns ‘unhealthy’

Current AQI in the area around the US Consulate in Hyderabad is 259.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th November 2023 1:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: The air quality has turned ‘unhealthy’ in the area around the US Consulate in Hyderabad today, with some other areas also witnessing poor to moderate air quality.

Following the bursting of crackers during Diwali celebrations, many areas in Hyderabad have experienced a rise in AQI levels.

PM2.5 concentration is 6 times higher around US Consulate in Hyderabad

The current PM2.5 concentration around the US Consulate in Hyderabad is currently six times above the recommended limit set by the WHO.

The current Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area around the US Consulate in Hyderabad is 259, which is considered ‘unhealthy’.

Here are the AQI indices in other areas:

LocationAQI level
US Consulate in Hyderabad259
KPHB Phase III117
Zoo Park107
Saidabad92
Koti88
Somajiguda81
New Malakpet71
Banjara Hills70
Kokapet35
Central University34
Manikonda26
Vittal Rao Nagar25
Puppalguda23
Madhapur Village23
Shirdi Sai Nagar19
Source: AQI
What is AQI?

The AQI (Air Quality Index) is a measure of air quality in a particular area. Currently, the air quality is highest in the area around the US Consulate in Hyderabad and least in Shirdi Sai Nagar

It categorizes air quality into six categories based on the AQI value, ranging from ‘Good’ (0-50) to ‘Hazardous’ (401-500).

Air quality is a vital aspect of human life, as an individual inhales approximately 14,000 liters of air daily. The presence of contaminants in the air can have negative effects on health.

It is essential to take steps to improve air quality in various areas in Hyderabad, especially around the US Consulate, as it is currently at an ‘unhealthy’ level.

