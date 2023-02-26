Airfares from UAE to India to increase as Ramzan approaches

Abu Dhabi: Airfares from United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India are expected to increase by 10 to 25 per cent from the first week of Ramzan 2023, starting from March 23 local media reported.

Earlier, the first two weeks of Ramzan are usually slower in terms of flight demand, and then it increases significantly until the Eid holiday.

One of the reasons could be that this year, the spring and end-of-term breaks at schools will coincide with the start of Ramzan, which means that the demand for travel will increase rapidly.

As per a report by Gulf News, from March 21 to 30, a round-trip economy tickets from UAE to India will cost around 1,316 Dirhams (Rs 29,710).

Inbound travel demand is highest around this time in March and April, as this is the last month of pleasant weather before the onset of summer.