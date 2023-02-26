Airfares from UAE to India to increase as Ramzan approaches

From March 21 to 30, a round-trip economy tickets from UAE to India will cost around 1,316 Dirhams (Rs  29,710).

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2023 6:08 pm IST
Ramzan 2023: Airfares from UAE to India to rise up
Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Airfares from United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India are expected to increase by 10 to 25 per cent from the first week of Ramzan 2023, starting from March 23 local media reported.

Earlier, the first two weeks of Ramzan are usually slower in terms of flight demand, and then it increases significantly until the Eid holiday.

One of the reasons could be that this year, the spring and end-of-term breaks at schools will coincide with the start of Ramzan, which means that the demand for travel will increase rapidly.

As per a report by Gulf News, from March 21 to 30, a round-trip economy tickets from UAE to India will cost around 1,316 Dirhams (Rs  29,710).

Inbound travel demand is highest around this time in March and April, as this is the last month of pleasant weather before the onset of summer.

“In India, schools are closed for the holidays around the same time. From March 21 onwards, inbound travel will be very high.”

“The next two months are peak travel times for inbound travellers from India. As for outbound travel, many blue-collared workers usually travel to their home countries during Ramadan, resulting in slightly higher airfares.”

Afi Ahmed, Managing Director of Smart Travels was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

