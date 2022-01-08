AirPods Pro 2 to launch later this year: Report

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 8th January 2022 6:55 pm IST
San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is likely to launch the next version of its AirPods Pro in the second half of this year, media report says.

According to a DigiTimes, Apple’s suppliers are getting ready for shipments of the new high-end AirPods.

The upcoming wearable may support Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) and can also have integrated AirTag features in the charging case and support for Apple Lossless.

In the latest investors’ note analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he also expects more integration of health features in the AirPods Pro 2.

In a previous memo, he had said that the model would feature updated motion trackers for greater fitness applications.

“AirPods are higher priced, target Apple device users, and aim to provide innovation and eco-experience to increase added value,” Kuo had said.

