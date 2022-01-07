Xiaomi patents all-screen fingerprint scanner

Xiaomi is also reportedly working on a new under-display camera with resolutions higher than 20MP.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 7th January 2022 4:52 pm IST
Beijing: Xiaomi has patented a new fingerprint scanning technology which would allow users to use the fingerprint sensor on any part of the screen.

Xiaomi in the patent showcased how the technology works in that it will have an array of infrared LED light transmitters underneath the capacitive touch-screen layer and above the normal AMOLED display, reports GizmoChina.

Back in August 2020, Huawei submitted a patent of all-screen fingerprinting technology in six markets, including China, Europe, the US, Japan, Korea, and India.

Details about the upcoming devices that will be making use of the technology are scarce at the moment.

Xiaomi had launched the Xiaomi MIX 4 as the very first commercially-selling smartphone from the company with an under-display. Its resolution was 20MP.

With the new tech, Xiaomi is planning to reduce the photo quality gap between under-screen cameras and regular selfie cameras.

