Airport in Telangana’s Peddapalli: Rs 40L announced for pre-feasibility study

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, October 13 announced Rs 40.53 lakh for pre-feasibility study for construction of proposed green field airport in Peddapalli district.

According to GO number 465 issued by the Telangana Roads and Buildings department issued on October 11, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has been appointed as consultant to conduct the study. The consultancy fee, including GST is Rs 40,53,946.

The study will cover 591 acres in Anantharam village, Peddapalli district, marking a crucial step towards bringing the airport to reality.

In a statement, Peddapalli MP G Vamshi Krishna described the sanction as a “historic step towards realising the project,” stressing that the initiative will benefit local residents, Singareni Collieries Company Limited employees, students, and the business community.

He added that the airport will provide direct air connectivity, eliminating the need for long journeys to Hyderabad, which is over 200 km from Peddapalli and currently the only functional airport in Telangana.

The MP highlighted the potential economic and industrial benefits, noting that the airport will create new opportunities for regional development.

“For the past two years, I have been consistently pursuing this dream along with the people of Peddapalli. That collective effort is now bearing fruit,” he said.

Krishna further expressed his commitment to seeing the project through to completion, stating, “My fight will continue until the Ramagundam airport becomes a reality.”

The district administration had earlier conducted a land survey and submitted its report to the Telangana government in March.

The state government is also quickly progressing with the development of the Warangal airport.

Back in July this year, it had issued orders to release Rs 205 crore for acquiring 280 acres of land for the revival of the long-defunct Mamnoor airport, approved by the Centre in March.