Airshow at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad in Jan, Boeing 777-9 to debut

Hyderabad: Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad is gearing up to host Wings India 2024, an air show from January 18 to 21, 2024.

The airshow will witness the grand debut of Boeing’s new widebody 777-9 aircraft the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet.

The 777-9 model is based on the 777 twin-aisle aircraft with advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner family. The Boeing aircraft is expected to arrive at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on January 16 and will be on static display for visitors at the Wings India 2024 from January 18-19.

The theme for the air show in Hyderabad will be ‘Advanced Air Mobility – India’.

Boeing has already booked over 450 orders for its 777X family of aircraft, including the 777-8 and 777-9 passenger aircraft and a 777-8 freighter. Air India will also be receiving 10 ‘777-9’s as part of the substantial order it placed in 2023.

The 777-9 is known for its spacious and comfortable cabin, 16 inches wider than the competition, and is set to become the flagship of many airlines worldwide.

In addition to the 777-9, Boeing will also showcase the interiors of the 777X passenger aircraft in an immersive display at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

Apart from these, Air India Express will be hosting static and flying displays of its 737-8, with the ‘Kalamkari’ inspired tail design, a unique weaving pattern of Telangana.