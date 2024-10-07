Airtel’s AI-powered network blocks 122 million potential spam calls in Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: The newly introduced AI -powered spam detection system in Airtel network service has been successful in blocking about 122 million potential spam calls and messages in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Just 10 days after it’s launch the solution has successfully identified and blocked 122 million potential spam calls and 2.3 million spam SMS messages in the Telugu states. Authorities at Airtel said that all Airtel mobile customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana now have automatic access to the free solution without needing to request service or download an app.

Addressing the technology, Shivan Bhargava, Chief Executive Officer, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, Bharti Airtel, said, “As more of our daily lives and communications have shifted online, the risk of falling victim to spams and scams has risen exponentially. To proactively address this critical issue and provide much-needed protection for its vast customer base, Airtel has proudly unveiled an innovative, AI-powered solution that stands as an example of the company’s commitment to safeguarding the security of its customers.”

Bhargava further said, “Seamlessly integrated directly into the expansive Airtel ecosystem, this cutting-edge offering allows the consumers to enjoy its robust safeguarding benefits without the need for any additional downloads, complex setup processes, or disruptive changes to their normal routines.”

The AI solution uses a proprietary algorithm to identify and classify calls and SMSes as “Suspected Spam”. The network powered by a state-of-the-art AI algorithm analyses various parameters such as the caller or sender’s usage patterns, call/SMS frequency and call duration amongst several others, on a real time basis. By cross-referencing this information against known spam patterns, the system flags suspected spam calls and SMSes accurately.

A dual-layered protection, the solution has two filters – one at the network layer and the second at the IT systems layer. Every call and SMS passes through this dual-layered AI shield. In two milliseconds the solution processes 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls. This is equivalent to processing 1 trillion records on a real time basis using the power of AI.