Aishwarya, Abhishek & Aaradhya groove to Kajra Re – Watch

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan always grab attention when they step out together. This time, they were joined by their daughter Aaradhya at a big wedding in Mumbai. A video from the event has gone viral, showing the family dancing and enjoying themselves like never before!

Dancing to Their Hit Song ‘Kajra Re’

Singer Rahul Vaidya was performing live when he started singing Kajra Re, the famous song from Bunty Aur Babli. Aishwarya began dancing with full energy, while Abhishek smiled and clapped along. Aaradhya also joined her parents and danced confidently beside her mom. All three wore matching cream traditional outfits, and they looked simply amazing!

No Trouble in Paradise!

Lately, there were rumors about Aishwarya and Abhishek having problems in their marriage. But after seeing this video, fans are sure everything is fine. The couple also celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary last month with a sweet family photo on Instagram. They looked happy and close as always.

The original Kajra Re was a big hit featuring Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Amitabh Bachchan. Watching the couple dance to it again with their daughter added a fun and emotional touch for fans who still love the song.

What’s Next for Them?

Abhishek will be seen next in Housefull 5, a comedy movie releasing soon. Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2 and hasn’t announced her next film yet.