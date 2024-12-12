Aishwarya and Abhishek dance to ‘Desi Girl’ song, video viral

Mumbai: Amid ongoing rumors surrounding their relationship, Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai recently made a public appearance together, putting to rest speculations about their divorce.

The separation talks started when the couple was seen attending an event separately earlier this year. Adding to this, Aishwarya shared pictures from their daughter Aaradhya’s birthday celebration without any Bachchan family members, including Abhishek. This fueled whispers about a possible rift.

A Viral Dance Video Brings Joy

Amid all the rumors, a throwback video of the family dancing together has gone viral. The clip, from a wedding, shows Aishwarya dancing gracefully as Abhishek and Aaradhya join her on stage. The trio, dressed in stunning outfits, radiated happiness. Aishwarya and Abhishek looked elegant in white outfits, while Aaradhya charmed everyone in a red gown.

The video is a heartwarming moment for fans who were concerned about the couple’s relationship. It shows the family enjoying themselves and sharing happy times together.

While rumors swirl around their personal life, both Aishwarya and Abhishek are thriving in their careers. Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, while Abhishek earned praise for his performance in I Want To Talk.