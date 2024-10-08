Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan fight in public, video viral

Mumbai: For over a year, there have been rumors that Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are having problems in their marriage. Talks of a possible divorce have taken over social media, and fans are curious to know what’s really going on. The couple, once admired for their strong bond, is now surrounded by speculation. So, what’s the real story behind these rumors?

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s Marriage

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 with their families’ approval. Their wedding was one of Bollywood’s biggest events. A few years later, they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya. They often appeared happy together in public, but over the last year, rumors of issues between them have emerged.

Recent Viral Clips Fuel Rumors

A recent video from a Kabaddi match has only added to the speculation. In the clip, Abhishek is seen holding Aishwarya’s hand, trying to explain something to her, but she seems upset. This moment has sparked online discussions, with fans suggesting there may be trouble between them.

Aishwarya’s Thoughts on Arguments

Recently, an old interview of Aishwarya and Abhishek has gone viral, adding to the rumors. In the interview, Aishwarya was asked how often they argue, and she quickly replied, “Oh, every day!” Abhishek explained that they don’t have serious fights, just small disagreements. He added, “We don’t take it to heart. They are healthy disagreements, and they keep our relationship interesting.”

Aishwarya has spoken about their disagreements before. On a talk show, she was asked who apologizes first after a fight. Before she could answer, a guest jokingly said it must always be Abhishek. Aishwarya clarified, “We both apologize quickly and move on.”

Neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has spoken publicly about the divorce rumors, leaving fans to wonder if they’re going through a rough patch or if things are more serious.