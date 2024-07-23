Aishwarya Rai: Richer than most top male stars in India

Mumbai: In recent years, Indian cinema has seen a transformative shift. Female actors are no longer just playing supporting roles to their male counterparts; they are emerging as leading stars with pan-India status and stardom. Today, many of these actresses are earning more than male actors, with some of them being wealthier than their male counterparts. Aishwarya Rai, in particular, stands out as the wealthiest actress in India.

Aishwarya Rai: The Wealthiest Actress in India

Aishwarya Rai, a name synonymous with beauty and talent, holds the title of the richest actress in India. With an impressive net worth of Rs 862 crore, she surpasses not only her fellow actresses but also many top male stars. Her financial success is attributed to her stellar career in Bollywood, Tamil cinema, and Hollywood, along with lucrative international brand endorsements.

A League of Her Own

While other actresses also enjoy significant wealth, Aishwarya’s earnings are in a league of their own. For instance, Priyanka Chopra has a net worth of Rs 650 crore, Alia Bhatt Rs 550 crore, Deepika Padukone Rs 500 crore, Kareena Kapoor Rs 485 crore, Katrina Kaif Rs 250 crore, and Nayanthara Rs 200 crore. Despite their substantial fortunes, Aishwarya’s net worth is unmatched.

Aishwarya’s diverse career has seen her starring in blockbuster films across multiple industries. She reportedly charges Rs 10 crore per film, with her fee for the Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan reaching Rs 15 crore. Additionally, her brand endorsements bring in Rs 6-7 crore per day, contributing significantly to her wealth.

Richer Than Her Husband and Other Stars

Aishwarya’s wealth also makes her thrice as rich as her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, whose net worth stands at Rs 280 crore. She is richer than many leading male actors such as Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 345 crore), Prabhas (Rs 200 crore), and Ranveer Singh (Rs 500 crore).

impressive net worth and influential career, Aishwarya Rai continues to inspire and pave the way for future generations of actresses.