Aishwarya Rai’s net worth: 4x more than Abhishek’s wealth

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s career took off after she won Miss World in 1994. She made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar and entered Bollywood the same year with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. Though her early films didn’t make a significant mark, she became a star with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. Following this, Aishwarya delivered hits like Devdas, Dhoom 2, Guru, and Robot, solidifying her place in Bollywood.

Despite her success, Aishwarya faced some setbacks. Films like Albela, Dil Ka Rishta, and Jazbaa failed to perform at the box office. However, she remains resilient and continues to shine in the industry. Her hard work and global recognition have helped her maintain her status.

India’s Richest Actress

Aishwarya is not only famous for her acting but also for her wealth. With a reported net worth of Rs 862 crore, she is India’s richest actress. This wealth comes from her acting, brand endorsements, and other business ventures.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai (Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan and Divorce Rumors

Her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, is also a prominent actor in Bollywood with a net worth of Rs. 250 crores. Though recent rumors about their divorce have spread, neither has commented on the matter, and they continue to focus on their work.

What’s Next for Abhishek?

Abhishek will next appear in Be Happy, a dance drama on Prime Video. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film tells the story of a single father and his daughter, with Abhishek in the lead role.

Despite the challenges, Aishwarya and Abhishek continue to be Bollywood icons.