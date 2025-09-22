Ajit Pawar directs evacuation of people stranded in flood-hit Dharashiv

Mumbai: Several people were stranded in floodwaters after heavy rains inundated a village in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to direct authorities to evacuate them.

The downpour led to flooding in Sakhat village under Paranda taluka, cutting off the area and leaving at least 12 persons trapped, a statement from Pawar’s office said on Monday.

The deputy CM, in a telephonic conversation with Dharashiv District Collector Kirti Kiran Pujar, instructed that those stranded be rescued immediately and shifted to safer locations.

Pawar also ordered that a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team be deployed to the site and arrangements for helicopter support be made if required.

Taking stock of the overall rain situation in the state, Pawar said the government was closely monitoring conditions in several districts hit by heavy downpours.

He directed district administrations, disaster management agencies and local bodies to remain vigilant and ensure the timely evacuation of people in vulnerable areas.

The NDRF and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams should remain on standby to carry out relief and rescue operations, Pawar said.

“The state government stands firmly with citizens during this crisis. Farmers and affected families will receive all necessary assistance,” he assured.