Ajmer Dargah welcomes ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign for underprivileged Muslims

Jaipur: Haji Salman Chishti, Chairman of the Chishti Foundation, has welcomed the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign, an initiative launched by the BJP Minority Morcha.

Under this campaign, special kits will be distributed to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across India ahead of Eid, ensuring they can celebrate the festival without hardship.

The campaign was inaugurated on Tuesday in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah under the BJP President J.P. Nadda. As part of the initiative, 32,000 Minority Morcha workers will collaborate with 32,000 mosques nationwide to reach those in need.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Salman Chishti described the initiative as a ‘commendable’ step, saying: “India teaches us to care for each other. We are a family in this country. This initiative will connect the masses and bring joy to Eid celebrations. We will pray in Ajmer for the well-being of all. Let us pledge to support one another, work together, and move forward for the progress of our nation.”

He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that this initiative will spread joy and strengthen the bond of love in the country.

Syed Meraj Chishti, Gaddinashin of Ajmer Dargah, also expressed his appreciation for the initiative, saying that the Muslim community is truly happy with this effort.

“We pray to Khwaja Garib Nawaz to bless PM Modi for his continued good work. The kits will help countless underprivileged Muslims celebrate Eid with dignity. We extend our prayers for the Prime Minister’s health and success, hoping that he continues to uphold the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,” he said.

Meanwhile, the successor of the Dargah of Khawaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti, Haji Peer Syed Nafees Mian Chishti said that the BJP President, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive, announced a special Eid gift for Muslims during Ramazan.

“We are happy as the campaign would strengthen brotherhood, unity, and foster harmony by bridging gaps,” Haji Peer Syed Nafees Mian Chishti said.

The initiative has been widely praised for its efforts to support the underprivileged, reinforcing the message of unity and inclusivity ahead of the festive season.