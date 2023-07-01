Akanksha Puri gets eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2, see TOP 9

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2’s second Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan is here and fear of another elimination looms over the contestants. Three contestants were nominated this week — Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan.

Akanksha Puri Get Evicted

In a shocking turn of events, Akanksha Puri has bid farewell to the house after just two weeks. Yes, you read that right! The actress became the fourth contestant to walk out of the show after Puneet Superstar, Pala Purswani and Aaliya Siddiqui.

She is currently out of the house and eviction will be showcased in Sunday’s episode.

Top 9 Contestants Left In Bigg Boss OTT 2

Post Akanksha Puri’s elimination, 9 contestants are left in the race who will be battling further to grab the coveted title of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Let’s wait and watch how tables will turn in the remaining 4 weeks.

Pooja Bhatt Cyrus Broacha Falaq Naaz Avinash Sachdev Manisha Rani Bebika Dhurve Jad Hadid Abhishek Malhan Jiya Shankar

What’s your take on Akanksha Puri’s elimination? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.