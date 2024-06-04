Akasa Air to launch regular flights between Saudi Arabia, India

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced that it has authorised India’s Akasa Air to operate regular flights between Saudi Arabia and India.

Starting Saturday, June 8, there will be 14 weekly flights to Jeddah, including two flights from Ahmedabad and 12 flights from Mumbai, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Starting July 4, there will be seven weekly flights to Riyadh from Mumbai.

The move is part of GACA’s endeavor to enhance air connectivity and integrate Saudi Arabia into the global network, aiming to make the Kingdom a global logistics hub by Vision 2030.