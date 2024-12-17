Akbaruddin Owaisi warns govt over scholarship, fee reimbursement dues

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has warned the Congress government that his party will take to the streets if scholarship and fee reimbursement dues for BC, SC, ST, and Minority students are not cleared immediately.

Speaking in the Assembly, Owaisi reminded the government that the previous administration had cleared the scholarship dues from the undivided Andhra Pradesh period. He urged the current Congress government to follow suit.

Akbaruddin Owaisi also defended college management

“Colleges have been asked to release certificates to students who have completed their education, but if they comply, where will the college managements get their money?” Owaisi questioned.

Highlighting the gravity, he revealed that 20 lakh students and 4 lakh faculty members are directly affected by the non-release of scholarship funds. Students, unable to obtain their certificates, are missing critical job opportunities, while faculty members face financial hardships due to delayed salaries.

Telangana Overseas Scholarship

Owaisi also raised concerns over overseas scholarships, alleging corruption in the process. “Students are being forced to pay Rs 5 lakh upfront to access scholarships worth Rs 20 lakh,” he said, calling for an investigation into the matter.

The MIM leader’s warning comes as a wake-up call to the Congress government, urging immediate action to address the crisis

Reaffirming his commitment to the cause, Akbaruddin Owaisi declared that his party will fight relentlessly for the students’ rightful dues until justice is served.