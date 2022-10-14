Akbaruddin Owaisi’s acquittal in hate-speech case contested, Telangana HC issues notices

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court issued notices to AIMIM floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and Telangana police after city-based advocate Karuna Sagar contested Owaisi’s acquittal in Nizamabad hate speech case from 2013.

In his petition, the advocate argued that the Telangana police did not take up the case seriously hence it led to the acquittal of Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Nizamabad hate speech case. The district police had booked a case against the MLA in 2013 after he reportedly delivered hate speeches and made derogatory comments against religious figures of the Hindu community.

The MP and MLA Court Nampally in April 2022 acquitted the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA of the charges. After he allegedly delivered hate hate speech in Nizamabad, Akbaruddin Owaisi was booked under various sections in 2012 and was granted bail by a district Judicial Magistrate after 40 days of being in jail.

Later, on the Supreme Court’s direction , the state government set up a special court for conducting trials against members of Parliament and members of the Legislative Assemblies. Owaisi’s hate speech case was transferred to the special court in Hyderabad. The case was investigated by the state’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) and 30 witnesses were examined in the case.

Karuna Sagar approached the Telangana High Court and filed an appeal against the order of the lower court. The High Court admitted the petition and issued notices to the Telangana police and Akbaruddin Owaisi. The matter is posted to 12 December 2022 for hearing.