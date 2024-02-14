Akbaruddin Owaisi’s daughter becomes Barrister of Law

Hyderabad: Fatima Owaisi, daughter of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, has become a Barrister after studying law in the UK.

Upon the public announcement of her accomplishment, celebrations erupted in the Old City of Hyderabad yesterday.

Akbaruddin Owaisi’s daughter receives congratulatory messages

Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages for Fatima Owaisi.

Karate Champion Syeda Falak extended her congratulations, stating, “Hearty congratulations to Fatima Owaisi, daughter of Janab @akbarowaisii Sahab, for becoming a Barrister of Law from the UK.”

Falak also claimed that she is the first woman Barrister from Hyderabad, describing it as a commendable stride towards women empowerment.

Barrister of Law vs. lawyer

A lawyer is a general term for individuals practicing law, while Barristers are a type of lawyers known for courtroom advocacy and providing legal opinions.

The distinction lies in the fact that a lawyer usually offers legal advice and represents clients in legal matters, whereas a Barrister represents clients in higher courts.