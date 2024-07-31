Akhbari Shia women gain access to Hyderabad’s Ibadat Khana

Court allowed all shia women to access Ibadat Khana for Majlis, Jashans, and other religious prayers.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st July 2024 10:38 am IST
Ibadat Khana-e-Hussaini

Hyderabad: The women from the Akhbari sect of Shia Muslims finally gained access to the Ibadat Khana located in Darulshifa, Hyderabad, to conduct Majlis, Jashans, and other religious prayers following the judgment by the High Court of Telangana.

The court also cited the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabarimala case while passing the order.

On December 11, 2023, the court issued an interim order allowing Akhbari Shia women to access the mosque to offer prayers.

MS Education Academy

Following the order, the mutawalli committee of Ibadat Khana in Hyderabad approached the court to against it.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 135-year-old Charminar clock damaged

During the hearing, the court pointed out that Usooli Shia women were allowed to offer prayers at the mosque by the waqf board, and thus it discriminated against Akhbari Shia women by not allowing them to offer prayers at the mosque.

Now the court has allowed all shia women to access Hyderabad’s Ibadat Khana for Majlis, Jashans, and other religious prayers.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st July 2024 10:38 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button