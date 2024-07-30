Hyderabad: 135-year-old Charminar clock damaged

Damage was noticed on the white background of the clock.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2024 2:42 pm IST

Hyderabad: The 135-year-old clock on the eastern side of Charminar was found damaged on Monday by visitors to the monument.

The damage was noticed on the white background of the clock, with an hole observed at the 25-minute mark.

Pigeons damaged the clock

The Hindu quoted a staffer from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as saying that the damage was caused by pigeons.

MS Education Academy

The staffer also mentioned that the damage would be assessed along with the family members of Wahid Watch Company, who installed the clock.

Also Read
Video: KTR visits Charminar to oppose Telangana govt’s new state emblem move

History of Charminar

Charminar is one of the most famous monuments located in Hyderabad. After moving the capital from Golconda to Hyderabad, the fifth king of the Qutub Shahi dynasty built it in 1591. Given its four minarets, it was named “Charminar.”

Currently, the ASI is taking care of this historical monument.

After the formation of Telangana State in 2014, the government incorporated the monument into the official emblem of the state, along with the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam of Warangal.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2024 2:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button