Hyderabad: 135-year-old Charminar clock damaged

Hyderabad: The 135-year-old clock on the eastern side of Charminar was found damaged on Monday by visitors to the monument.

The damage was noticed on the white background of the clock, with an hole observed at the 25-minute mark.

Pigeons damaged the clock

The Hindu quoted a staffer from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as saying that the damage was caused by pigeons.

The staffer also mentioned that the damage would be assessed along with the family members of Wahid Watch Company, who installed the clock.

History of Charminar

Charminar is one of the most famous monuments located in Hyderabad. After moving the capital from Golconda to Hyderabad, the fifth king of the Qutub Shahi dynasty built it in 1591. Given its four minarets, it was named “Charminar.”

Currently, the ASI is taking care of this historical monument.

After the formation of Telangana State in 2014, the government incorporated the monument into the official emblem of the state, along with the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam of Warangal.