Hyderabad: Wedding festivities have officially begun at the Akkineni household! Actor Nagarjuna’s youngest son, Akhil Akkineni, is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025, in a grand ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

Ahead of the big celebrations, Tollywood couple, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, were spotted at Hyderabad airport as they returned from a dreamy birthday vacation. The duo had flown off to an undisclosed location in the last week of May to celebrate Sobhita’s birthday, which fell on May 31.

Chay melted hearts on social media as he shared an adorable selfie with his lady love, captioning it: “Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad.”

Coming back to Akhil and Zainab, the couple got engaged on November 26, 2024, and are now ready to embark on their new journey together with blessings from family and close friends.

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s Love Story

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who had always kept their relationship low-key, got married in an intimate ceremony on December 4, 2024, at the same venue, Annapurna Studios. It was a private affair graced by family and a few close friends.

With love and celebrations in full swing, all eyes are now on Akhil and Zainab’s big day!