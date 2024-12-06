Akhil, Zainab’s RARE photo from Naga Chaitanya’s wedding

Hyderabad: The Akkineni family is basking in the joy of celebrations, as Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. The star-studded wedding was the talk of the town, with glimpses of the family and the beautiful couple ruling social media.

Amidst the festive vibes, attention has now shifted to another exciting event for the Akkinenis – the upcoming wedding of Nagarjuna’s younger son, Akhil Akkineni, to Zainab Ravdjee.

Akhil and Zainab, who were recently engaged, made their first public appearance as a couple during Naga Chaitanya’s wedding celebrations. Zainab was seen mingling with the family, actively participating in the festivities, and even posing for family pictures.

A rare photograph of the couple from the event has gone viral online, showing Zainab glowing in a golden saree alongside Akhil and his family.

Zainab Ravdjee, 27, hails from a prominent business family and is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee. She is an accomplished painter who has showcased her art in cities like London and Dubai. Zainab keeps a low profile on social media.

Confirming the news, Nagarjuna recently announced that Akhil and Zainab will be tying the knot in 2025. Welcoming Zainab to Akkineni clan, Nagarjuna wrote, “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter-in-law-to-be, Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn’t be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us in congratulating the young couple and wishing them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings.”

While Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding continues to capture the headlines, fans are now counting down to Akhil and Zainab’s grand wedding.